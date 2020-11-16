Police Log: Nov. 15, 2020

Nov. 15

Kaleen P. Ballard, 30, of Elko was arrested at 9 Beans and a Burrito for violation of probation. No bail.

Heriberto R. Gonzalez-Martinez, 26, of Elko was arrested at South Sunnyside Avenue for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

Leslie L. Hernandez, 29, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for robbery, petit larceny and making a false statement to obstruct a pubic officer. Bail: $52,280

Zachary M. Matthews, 20, of North Las Vegas was arrested at the 300 block of Idaho Street for minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

Richard McNamara, 35 of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Bush streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Michelle A. Sandoval, 19, of Elko was arrested at the River View Apartments for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to drive properly on divided road. Bail: $3,085

William P. Senrud, 36 of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial Street for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000