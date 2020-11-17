Police Log: Nov. 16, 2020

Nov. 16

Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Mini Storage for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

--

Thomas M. Gossett, 53, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Winnemucca jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,870

--

Jasmyn A. Lee, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho Street for possession of a controlled substance, preparing or using false identification for person under 21, and minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $5,970

--

Clinton Mikelson, 30 of Weiser, Idaho was arrested at 801 Poplar Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Charles R. Norman, 28, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, failure to wear safety belt, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,030

--