Police Log: Nov. 16, 2020

Nov. 16
Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Mini Storage for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
--
Thomas M. Gossett, 53, of Winnemucca was arrested at the Winnemucca jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,870
--
Jasmyn A. Lee, 20, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho Street for possession of a controlled substance, preparing or using false identification for person under 21, and minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $5,970
--
Clinton Mikelson, 30 of Weiser, Idaho was arrested at 801 Poplar Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Charles R. Norman, 28, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, failure to wear safety belt, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,030
--
Matthew D. Pangborn, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth Street and Southside Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Edwin M. Rivas, 42, of Elko was arrested on 13th Street for driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and unlawful use of cellphone. Bail: $865
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
