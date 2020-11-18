 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 17, 2020
Police

Nov. 17

Michelle A. Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Hernan Aceves-Martinez, 24, of Watsonville, California was arrested at 653 Dry Creek Trail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Jason D. Kropf, 44, of Provo, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for fugitive felon from another state and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.

Jesus Lopez Gerra, 34, of Osino was arrested on Gold Rush Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,780

Brandy Watkins, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Carlin Court and Fifth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

