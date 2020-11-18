Police Log: Nov. 17, 2020

Nov. 17

Michelle A. Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Hernan Aceves-Martinez, 24, of Watsonville, California was arrested at 653 Dry Creek Trail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Jason D. Kropf, 44, of Provo, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for fugitive felon from another state and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.

--

Jesus Lopez Gerra, 34, of Osino was arrested on Gold Rush Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,780

--

Brandy Watkins, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Carlin Court and Fifth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0