Police Log: Nov. 18, 2020

Nov. 18

Moises Alvarado Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,905

--

Lisa A. Boltz, 56, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Emilio C. Contreras, 29, of Elko was arrested on Gentry Place for driving under the influence, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to drive properly on divided road, and driving without a license. Bail: $2,300

--

Alberto Escobar Jr., 55, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,640

--

Geneviene Gallegos, 58, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $5,620

--