 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Nov. 18, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Nov. 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Nov. 18

Moises Alvarado Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,905

--

Lisa A. Boltz, 56, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Emilio C. Contreras, 29, of Elko was arrested on Gentry Place for driving under the influence, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to drive properly on divided road, and driving without a license. Bail: $2,300

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Alberto Escobar Jr., 55, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,640

--

Geneviene Gallegos, 58, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $5,620

--

Christopher R. Smyrniotis Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 1300 Parkview Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Cameron M. Waters, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News