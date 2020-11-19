Police Log: Nov. 18, 2020

Nov. 18
Moises Alvarado Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,905
Lisa A. Boltz, 56, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Emilio C. Contreras, 29, of Elko was arrested on Gentry Place for driving under the influence, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to drive properly on divided road, and driving without a license. Bail: $2,300
Alberto Escobar Jr., 55, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,640
Geneviene Gallegos, 58, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $5,620
Christopher R. Smyrniotis Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 1300 Parkview Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Cameron M. Waters, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
