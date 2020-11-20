 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Nov. 19, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Nov. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Nov. 19

Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at Diana Arms Apartments on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,535

--

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

--

Jesus Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

--

Shane L. Gastelecutto, 33, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Nicole M. Guerrero, 35, was arrested at 736 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Samuel L. Hansen, 22, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $278.14

--

Kelly E Kerby, 57, of Carlin was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, failure to wear safety belt, no proof of insurance, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,125

--

Kameron J. Marta, 37, of Elko was arrested at Sweetwater and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Christopher P. Mendoza, 27, of Lewiston, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495

--

Jeremiah J. Ott, 44, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

--

Dana D. Ribera, 46, of Elko was arrested at 3530 Enfield Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Brooklynn M. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Luz Angelica F. Salas, 18, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $405

--

Cameron M. Waters, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Breann L. Williams, 24, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man charged with lewdness
Local

Man charged with lewdness

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a girl under 14 years old more than a year ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News