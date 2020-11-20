Police Log: Nov. 19, 2020

Nov. 19
Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at Diana Arms Apartments on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,535
Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
Jesus Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
Shane L. Gastelecutto, 33, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Nicole M. Guerrero, 35, was arrested at 736 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Samuel L. Hansen, 22, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $278.14
Kelly E Kerby, 57, of Carlin was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, failure to wear safety belt, no proof of insurance, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,125
Kameron J. Marta, 37, of Elko was arrested at Sweetwater and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335
Christopher P. Mendoza, 27, of Lewiston, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495
Jeremiah J. Ott, 44, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Dana D. Ribera, 46, of Elko was arrested at 3530 Enfield Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Brooklynn M. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Luz Angelica F. Salas, 18, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $405
Cameron M. Waters, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
Breann L. Williams, 24, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
