Police Log: Nov. 19, 2020

Nov. 19

Fawn L. Bear, 22, of Elko was arrested at Diana Arms Apartments on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,535

--

Tacuma H. Brown, 46, of Elko was arrested at Castlerock and Gentry for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

--

Jesus Cuevas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

--

Shane L. Gastelecutto, 33, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Idaho streets for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Nicole M. Guerrero, 35, was arrested at 736 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Samuel L. Hansen, 22, of Elko was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $278.14

--