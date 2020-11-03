 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 2, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 2, 2020

Police

Nov. 2

Javier A. Madriz, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for open murder.

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $781

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

