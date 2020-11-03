Police Log: Nov. 2, 2020

Javier A. Madriz, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Alejandra M. Molina, 25, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and 12th Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Justin M. Mullis, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for open murder.
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $781
This week’s felony arrests:
Melanie M. Hopoate
Jesse D. Rinaldo
Bradley J. Nye
Armando Sanchez
Anthony A. Luarca
Amy M. Brown
Nina A. Ruiz
Oryan J. Dennison
Phoenix A. Valadez
Richard W. Bird Jr.
Semaj Ross
Serafin Perez
William G. James Jr.
Elijah M. Wright-Canales
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
