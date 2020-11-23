Police Log: Nov. 20, 2020

Nov. 20
Sean M. Rupe, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2015 High Noon Road for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Johnathan L. Desersa, 50, of Pioneer, California was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for failure to appear on a traffic citation and two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $1,105
Allan V. Elston III, 48, of Boise was arrested at 12th and Railroad streets for driving without a driver’s license, tail lamp violation, license plates displayed improperly, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,705
Jesse B. Fuller, 48, of Kuna, Idaho was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
David D. Keith, 47, of Elko was arrested at 5239 Bullion Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $3,000
Brett S. Kerns, 35, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Fir streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Charmaine King, 29, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Christopher W. Melendez, 29, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on bench warrants for two counts of violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $6,280
Robert M. Roach, 42, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona was arrested at Mountain City Highway and West Sage Street for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $670
Jacob. W. Toombs, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at 419 Castlecrest Drive on a warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16. Bail: $500,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
