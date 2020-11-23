Police Log: Nov. 21, 2020

--

Rivie M. Cervantes, 35, of Modesto, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $12,280

--

Travis E. Cloward, 32, of Barstow, California was arrested at West Valley Detention Center on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; use of credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $25,355

--

Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Jessie J. Deleon, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at Motel 8 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,350

--