Police Log: Nov. 21, 2020

Nov. 21
Edgar Aguilar, 31, of Vay Nuys, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,365
--
Kassandra Alvarez Serratos, 22, of Elko was arrested at 374 Fifth St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Matthew A. Baze, 32, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,100
--
Cody A. Benham, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 825 Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $23,426.98
--
Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 440 Grant St. for domestic battery and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $33,140
--
Sergio Carrasco, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for trespassing. Bail: $355
--
Thomas R. Caussat, 27, of Lindon, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Rivie M. Cervantes, 35, of Modesto, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $12,280
--
Travis E. Cloward, 32, of Barstow, California was arrested at West Valley Detention Center on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; use of credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $25,355
--
Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Jessie J. Deleon, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Elizabeth F. Everett, 26, of Elko was arrested at Motel 8 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,350
--
Julie Gentillon, 39, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 1445 W. Wendover Blvd. for drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,880
--
Oscar Z. Hernandez, 27, of West Haven, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for false statement to obstruct a public officer, trespassing, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,995
--
Jeremiah Hopkins, 35, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335
--
Jacob D. Jensen, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,375
--
Alberto V. Jimenez, 22, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue for violation of probation and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Ashley L. Krajewski, 30, of Elko was arrested in JR’s parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Wes M. Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
--
Brandon A. McNearney, 34, of Beverly Hills, California was arrested in Henderson on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
