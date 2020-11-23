Police Log: Nov. 22, 2020

Nov. 22
Cassandra D. Chavez, 31, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $3,895
Ronnie J. Clardy, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at 374 Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Travis E. Cloward, of Barstow, California was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on two bench warrants and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,295
Alexis A. Landeros, 25, of Elko was arrested at 374 Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Daniel B. Morrison, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Jeremy S. Neill, 43, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Petronila Ramos, 42, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
