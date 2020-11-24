 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 23, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 23, 2020

Police

Nov. 23

Eric Garcia, 20, of Lamoille was arrested at Hooper Ranch on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and two counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Samantha Gandolfo, 25, was arrested at Fifth and River streets for two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,280

--

Kimberly D. Shillington, 31, of Elko was arrested at 811 Westwood Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Bryan D. Sweat, 48, of West Wendover was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for failure to obey sex offender regulations. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

