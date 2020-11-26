Police Log: Nov. 24, 2020

Nov. 24
Omar Carrillo Vielmas, 20, of Oakley, California, was arrested on Lamoille Highway mile marker 5 for driving under the influence; minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold; basic speeding 11-15 mph over posted speed limit; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,905
--
Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at Trescartes Avenue for driving under the influence, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $2,135
--
Joshua Crump, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and fugitive felon from another state. Bail: $15,000
--
Support Local Journalism
Charles T. Cudworth, 38, of Picayune Mississippi, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 381 for coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $20,000
--
Cody A. Gabriel, 27, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 333 for driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, driving under the influence, duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, aggressive driving, possession of an invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license, and driving with unsafe tire or insufficient tread. Bail: $10,730
--
Carl L. Mathers, 58, of Mesa, Arizona, was arrested at State Route 278 mile marker 43 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $415
--
Daniel P. Murphy Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 185 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $7,500
--
Cedric I. Smart, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1824 Eagle Drive on four charges from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Bail: $2,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.