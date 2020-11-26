Police Log: Nov. 24, 2020

Nov. 24

Omar Carrillo Vielmas, 20, of Oakley, California, was arrested on Lamoille Highway mile marker 5 for driving under the influence; minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold; basic speeding 11-15 mph over posted speed limit; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,905

--

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at Trescartes Avenue for driving under the influence, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $2,135

--

Joshua Crump, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and fugitive felon from another state. Bail: $15,000

--

Charles T. Cudworth, 38, of Picayune Mississippi, was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 381 for coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $20,000

--