Police Log: Nov. 25, 2020

Nov. 25

Kayla M. Harrelson, 19, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Provo, Utah was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; felony possession of a controlled substance, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Jaymz T. Quintana, 26, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jose R. Rivera Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at Lander County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Robert P. Staton, 53, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for failure to yield, illegal backing of vehicle, second-offense driving under the influence, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $2,110

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

