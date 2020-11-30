Police Log: Nov. 26, 2020

Nov. 26

Trent R. Escalanti, 33, of Elko was arrested at 325 Bullion Road for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Ryan L. Graham, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Ninth Street water tank for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Mauro E. Lobato III, 34, of Elko was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Carl D. Pierson, 56, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Jose N. Reyes Guerrero, 30, of Pasco, Washington was arrested on Interstate 80 for resident with non-Nevada driver’s license, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and attempted possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. Bail: $1,400

--

Marissa E. Sandoval, 23, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for driving under the influence.

--

Gurjant Singh, 29, of North Highlands, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,235

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0