Police Log: Nov. 27, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 27, 2020

Nov. 27

Geneviene Gallegos, 58, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $4,280

--

Jayla Owens, 26, was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for fugitive from another state.

--

Chad K. Peck, 34, of Farmington, Utah was arrested at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $10,000

--

Javier I. Silva, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 31-plus mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $3,625

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

