Police Log: Nov. 28, 2020

Nov. 28

Jennifer A. Beckman, 39, of Ryndon was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic device, and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $7,140

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at the Verizon store on Noddle Lane for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415

--

Anibal Delgado Jr., 36, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Chet L. Jonas, 44, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 801 Florence in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a hypodermic device and four counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,960

--

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cottonwood Apartments on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500

--