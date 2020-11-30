 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 28, 2020
Police

Nov. 28

Jennifer A. Beckman, 39, of Ryndon was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic device, and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $7,140

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at the Verizon store on Noddle Lane for urination or defecation in a public place. Bail: $415

--

Anibal Delgado Jr., 36, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

--

Chet L. Jonas, 44, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at 801 Florence in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a hypodermic device and four counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,960

--

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cottonwood Apartments on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500

--

Michelle A. Sandoval, 19, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings and Puccinelli for driving with a suspended license and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,255

--

Brooke Stewart, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 801 Florence for possession to sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a hypodermic device, and four counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,960

--

Timothy T. Tucker, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving under the influence and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,445

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

