Police Log: Nov. 29, 2020

Nov. 29

Joey P. Casey, 42, of Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, trespassing and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,095

--

Vincent D. Cordova Jr., 37, of Elko was arrested at West Adams and Juneau streets on two warrants. Bail: $30,000

--

Christopher B. Miller, 50, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 680 N. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,355

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at 11th and River streets for two counts of possession of hypodermic device, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $2,945

--

Brandon K. Sherman Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

