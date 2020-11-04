Police Log: Nov. 3, 2020

Nov. 3
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 32, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested at the Idaho Street Shell for third-offense driving under the influence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 445 Jasper Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,140
--
Matthew R. Mierins, 22, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old. Bail: $20,000
--
Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
--
Jaymz T. Quintana, 26, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,694
--
Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro, 35, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Johnny J. Thymiakos, 21, of Benicia, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
