Police Log: Nov. 3, 2020

Nov. 3

Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 32, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested at the Idaho Street Shell for third-offense driving under the influence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 445 Jasper Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,140

--

Matthew R. Mierins, 22, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old. Bail: $20,000

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

--

Jaymz T. Quintana, 26, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,694