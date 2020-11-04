 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 3, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 3, 2020

Police

Nov. 3

Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 32, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested at the Idaho Street Shell for third-offense driving under the influence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Melissa D. Figiel, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 445 Jasper Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,140

Matthew R. Mierins, 22, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old. Bail: $20,000

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Jaymz T. Quintana, 26, of Elko was arrested at the state parole and probation office for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,694

Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro, 35, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Johnny J. Thymiakos, 21, of Benicia, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

