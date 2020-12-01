Police Log: Nov. 30, 2020

Nov. 30

Andrew D. Davis, 30, of Elko was arrested at Lander County Jail for battery, attempted coercion of another, and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,995

Jessica E. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested in District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Abraham L. Lamberts, 24, of Elko was arrested at Samaritan House for driving without a license and failure to yield. Bail: $390

Jasmyn A. Lee, 20, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s for preparation, transfer or use of false ID for person under 21; and participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a person under 21. Bail: $995

Michael V. Lujan, 57, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500

