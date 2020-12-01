Police Log: Nov. 30, 2020

Nov. 30
Andrew D. Davis, 30, of Elko was arrested at Lander County Jail for battery, attempted coercion of another, and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,995
--
Jessica E. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested in District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Abraham L. Lamberts, 24, of Elko was arrested at Samaritan House for driving without a license and failure to yield. Bail: $390
--
Jasmyn A. Lee, 20, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s for preparation, transfer or use of false ID for person under 21; and participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a person under 21. Bail: $995
--
Michael V. Lujan, 57, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970
--
Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500
--
John C. Meteer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 103 Rolling Hills Drive for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
--
Brandon K. Sherman Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Paramjit Singh, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, possessing documents to commit forgery or counterfeiting, drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $18,595
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
