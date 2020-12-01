 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 30, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 30, 2020

Police

Nov. 30

Andrew D. Davis, 30, of Elko was arrested at Lander County Jail for battery, attempted coercion of another, and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $1,995

Jessica E. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested in District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Abraham L. Lamberts, 24, of Elko was arrested at Samaritan House for driving without a license and failure to yield. Bail: $390

Jasmyn A. Lee, 20, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s for preparation, transfer or use of false ID for person under 21; and participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a person under 21. Bail: $995

Michael V. Lujan, 57, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500

John C. Meteer, 31, of Elko was arrested at 103 Rolling Hills Drive for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Brandon K. Sherman Jr., 36, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Paramjit Singh, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, possessing documents to commit forgery or counterfeiting, drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $18,595

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

