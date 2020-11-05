Police Log: Nov. 4, 2020

Nov. 4

David E. Beach, 58, of Tuscarora was arrested at 12 Mile Hot Springs for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested on Clarkson Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,495

--

Kira L. Negrete, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lakeport Drive for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for robbery, burglary of a business, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $75,000

--

Katie M. Young, 24, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,145

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

