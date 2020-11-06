 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 5, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 5, 2020

Police

Nov. 5

Joseph Z. Medina-Velez, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, three counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to drive on right half of road, and failure to maintain lane or improper land change. Bail: $3,015

--

Robert A. Miller, 50, of Salinas, California was arrested at Walmart for robbery. Bail: $50,000

--

Tamara J. Reese, 58, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, second-offense driving under the influence, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,495

--

Jonathan C. Smart, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

