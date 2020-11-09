Police Log: Nov. 6, 2020

Nov. 6

Cassidy Estrada, 31, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for battery. Bail: $740

Douglas R. Hoffman, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Mountain City Highway Buggy Bath for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Kacee N. Horse, 23, of Owyhee was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

James M. Melton, 41, of Elko was arrested at 922 Commercial St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,555

Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195

Austin G. Pejic, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 200 block of Bullion Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,480

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

