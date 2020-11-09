 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 7, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 7, 2020

Nov. 7

Danny Carrillo, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested at 1385 U.S. Highway 93 for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Antonio Garibay, 32, of Twin Falls was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

--

Christopher Mangum, 18, of Caliente was arrested at Fifth and Oak Streets for child abuse or neglect and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $120,000

--

Michael J. Reinschmidt, 36, was arrested in the 300 block of Fifth Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Adrian Villareal, 42, of Elko was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, child abuse or neglect, domestic battery, coercion, sexual assault and false imprisonment. Bail: $433,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

