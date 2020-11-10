Police Log: Nov. 9, 2020

Nov. 9
Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and petit larceny. Bail: $7,280
--
Anil Facey, 22, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,395
--
Robert E. Fleck IV, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 1700 block of Idaho Street for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sexual conduct. Bail: $10,000
--
Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,755
--
Cindy Lorn, 36, of Wells was arrested at the Burger King on Wendover Boulevard for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740
--
Cody R. Martin, 38, of Elko was arrested at 915 Chestnut St. in Carlin for carrying concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit, domestic battery, battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. Bail: $11,060
--
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,035
--
Bradley S. Sharp, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at the Burger King in Wendover for sex offender registration/verification and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: 5,335
--
Cedric I. Smart, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,140
--
This week's felony arrests:
Amber L. Stecher
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez
David E. Beach
Efrain Ramirez
Javier A. Madriz
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jennifer Anderson
Jonathan C. Smart
Justin M. Mullis
Kara A. Taylor
Kena R. Molina
Kevin A. Wilson
Lindsey N. Bartorelli
Matthew R. Mierins
McKenzi J. Lay
Melissa D. Marchand
Rebecca Andrade
Rebecca Wriglesworth
Robert A. Miller
Roy E. Jones
William E. Miller
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
