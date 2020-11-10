 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 9, 2020
Police

Nov. 9

Marisol Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and petit larceny. Bail: $7,280

--

Anil Facey, 22, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,395

--

Robert E. Fleck IV, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 1700 block of Idaho Street for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sexual conduct. Bail: $10,000

--

Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,755

--

Cindy Lorn, 36, of Wells was arrested at the Burger King on Wendover Boulevard for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Cody R. Martin, 38, of Elko was arrested at 915 Chestnut St. in Carlin for carrying concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit, domestic battery, battery, coercion and disturbing the peace. Bail: $11,060

--

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,035

--

Bradley S. Sharp, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at the Burger King in Wendover for sex offender registration/verification and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: 5,335

--

Cedric I. Smart, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,140

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

