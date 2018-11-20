Nov. 19
Robert A. Brown III, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal; and three counts of disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,420
Samantha R. Carbury, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450
Roger L. Heasley, 56, of Crescent Valley was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,840
John M. Hyden, 39, of Elko was arrested at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Alex M. Knudson, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $5,944
Francine L. Melendez, 51, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for selling, furnishing, or assisting a minor in obtaining alcohol. Bail: $1,140
Melisa I. Moore, 32, of Elko was arrested on Garcia Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Victor L. Ruiz, 35, of Elko was arrested on the Fifth Street Bridge for assault and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $2,280
Tyson C. Salinas, 39, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at Sixth Street and Humboldt Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140
Chancie L. Scott, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested in Elko District Court Department 2 on a drug court hold and on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
Tochi Singh, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for selling, furnishing, or assisting a minor in obtaining alcohol. Bail: $1,140
Reece T. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
