Nov. 20
Christopher A. Wicklander, 51, of Elko was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for battery with the use of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail not listed
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
