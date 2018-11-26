Nov. 25
Francisco A. Bejarano, 27, of Elko was arrested in the Kmart parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Miles F. Dave-Decker, 27, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Enrique A. Franco, 34, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license; non-surrender of canceled, revoked or suspended registration card or license; and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $1,065
------
Adolfo Gaeta Jr., 21, of Sparks was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for pedestrian or animal rider along highway and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,255
------
Stephanie L. Lindsay, 43, of Vernal, Utah was arrested at 300 Wendover Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone, failure to yield or exercise due care to pedestrian, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,225
------
Mario Ortiz-Gonzalez, 57, of Elko was arrested at Castle Rock and Gentry for driving with a revoked driver’s license, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driving without a license. Bail: $1,690
------
Corey L. Wilcox, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,140
