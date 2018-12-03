Nov. 30
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Keaton M. Schomer, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
------
Vanessa L. Turner, 35, of Grace, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $75,000
