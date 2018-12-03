Try 1 month for 99¢
Nov. 30

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

Keaton M. Schomer, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Vanessa L. Turner, 35, of Grace, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $75,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

