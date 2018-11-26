Nov. 23
Eduardo Cortez, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Southside Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $25,755
Trent E. Richins, 30, of Elko was arrested at 181 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Brandon J. Silva, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,140
Alfredo Uentille, 40, of Fort Defiance, Arizona was arrested at Railroad and Fourth streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115
