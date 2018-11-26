Try 3 months for $3
Elko police patch

Nov. 23

Eduardo Cortez, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Southside Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $25,755

Trent E. Richins, 30, of Elko was arrested at 181 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Brandon J. Silva, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $1,140

Alfredo Uentille, 40, of Fort Defiance, Arizona was arrested at Railroad and Fourth streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

