Police

Nov. 29

Skylar J. Eldridge, 25, of Elko was arrested at A1 Storage on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Brandon J. Etcheson, 32, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,595

Ryan L. Graham, 29, of Reno was arrested at the Winnemucca Parole and Probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

William J. Grow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

Joshua K. Kovall, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,985

Carlos A. Nunez, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca Parole and Probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Ray E. Ortiz, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Apolinar Santana-Barona, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

Timothy D. Shinkle, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed

Jennifer Stanger, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,395

Harold L. Turner, 26, of Elko was arrested at 631 Sixth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

