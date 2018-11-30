Nov. 29
Skylar J. Eldridge, 25, of Elko was arrested at A1 Storage on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Brandon J. Etcheson, 32, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,595
Ryan L. Graham, 29, of Reno was arrested at the Winnemucca Parole and Probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
William J. Grow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000
Joshua K. Kovall, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,985
Carlos A. Nunez, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca Parole and Probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Ray E. Ortiz, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Apolinar Santana-Barona, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000
Timothy D. Shinkle, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed
Jennifer Stanger, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,395
Harold L. Turner, 26, of Elko was arrested at 631 Sixth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
