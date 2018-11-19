Try 1 month for $3
Nov. 17

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Guadalupe Gonzalez, 19, of Elko was arrested at 11th and River streets for driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,690

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

