Nov. 26
Freddie L. Jenkins, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at 701 S. Fifth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary restraining order. Bail: $3,140
------
Kevin A. Sneed, 25, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Sunrise Shopping Center for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $1,140
------
Amy L. Steinbach, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed
------
Christian T. Tinnon, 21, was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $141,140
