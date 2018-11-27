Try 3 months for $3
Police

Nov. 26

Freddie L. Jenkins, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at 701 S. Fifth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary restraining order. Bail: $3,140

Kevin A. Sneed, 25, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Sunrise Shopping Center for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $1,140

Amy L. Steinbach, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed

Christian T. Tinnon, 21, was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $141,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

