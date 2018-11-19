Try 1 month for $3
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Nov. 16

Michael E. Barnes, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Puett Drive and Swale Lane for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

———

Joseph Collazo, 58, of Elko was arrested at 551 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

———

Jeremy A. Estep, 31, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state, pedestrian or animal rider on highway, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

———

Michael R. Lehman, 41, of Syracuse, Utah was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

———

Wyatt J. Mendive, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

———

Tommy D. Murray, 64, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in Wendover for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and possessing a gun with an altered or removed serial number. Bail: $25,000

———

Michelle M. Summers, 65, of Hyrum, Utah was arrested at the West Wendover welcome center for driving under the influence and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control Bail: $1,165

———

Lori A. Webster, 48, of Elko was arrested at Red Lion Casino for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments