Try 3 months for $3
Elko police badge

Nov. 22

Tarina Bishop, 36, of Ibipah, Utah was arrested at the Pilot gas station in West Wendover on two felony counts of selling a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000

------

Eric I. Cureno, 18, of Reno was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for burglary, coercion with force or threat of force, second-offense domestic battery, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $33,280

------

Pedraza M. Martinez, 47, of Fremont, California was arrested at the Elko County Jail parking lot for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 21-plus mph over limit. Bail: $1,492

------

Edgar F. Medina-Flores, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2073 Ellis Way for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

------

Brandon L. Peebler, 35, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, and driver failure to obey a traffic control device. Bail: $21,255

------

Claudia M. Salas, 37, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for felony battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

------

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments