Nov. 22
Tarina Bishop, 36, of Ibipah, Utah was arrested at the Pilot gas station in West Wendover on two felony counts of selling a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000
------
Eric I. Cureno, 18, of Reno was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for burglary, coercion with force or threat of force, second-offense domestic battery, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $33,280
------
Pedraza M. Martinez, 47, of Fremont, California was arrested at the Elko County Jail parking lot for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 21-plus mph over limit. Bail: $1,492
------
Edgar F. Medina-Flores, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2073 Ellis Way for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Brandon L. Peebler, 35, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, and driver failure to obey a traffic control device. Bail: $21,255
------
Claudia M. Salas, 37, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for felony battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.