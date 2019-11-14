Police Log: Nov. 13, 2019
Police Log: Nov. 13, 2019

Police

Nov. 13

Tasha C. Appodaca, 35, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $850

--

Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at the Peacock bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,030

--

Kevin T. Ferguson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 242 Blakeland Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jordan A. Goddard, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for domestic battery.

--

Jonathan R. Macias, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.

--

Sirena J. Merritt, 26, was arrested at 13th Street and Fairgrounds Road for trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Hamilton streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,035

--

Kiaya M. Seymore, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $805

--

Juan A. Suarez-Maldonado, 44, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in the 1500 block of Florence Way for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,165

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

