Police Log: Nov. 13, 2019

Nov. 13
Tasha C. Appodaca, 35, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $850
Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at the Peacock bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,030
Kevin T. Ferguson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 242 Blakeland Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jordan A. Goddard, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for domestic battery.
Jonathan R. Macias, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.
Sirena J. Merritt, 26, was arrested at 13th Street and Fairgrounds Road for trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Hamilton streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,035
Kiaya M. Seymore, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $805
Juan A. Suarez-Maldonado, 44, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in the 1500 block of Florence Way for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,165
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.