Police Log: Nov. 13, 2019

Nov. 13

Tasha C. Appodaca, 35, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $850

--

Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at the Peacock bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,030

--

Kevin T. Ferguson, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 242 Blakeland Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jordan A. Goddard, 28, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for domestic battery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Jonathan R. Macias, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.

--

Sirena J. Merritt, 26, was arrested at 13th Street and Fairgrounds Road for trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.