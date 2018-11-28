Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Nov. 27

Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

------

Ivan Lara Olivares, 25, of Boise was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to drive on right half of road and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $470

------

Michael L. Rheuby, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Bullion Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

