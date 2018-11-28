Nov. 27
Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Western Inn for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Ivan Lara Olivares, 25, of Boise was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to drive on right half of road and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $470
Michael L. Rheuby, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Bullion Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
