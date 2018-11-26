Nov. 21
Brett L. Burch, 33, of Holliday, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
Mykol A. Hutton, 27, of Elko was arrested at Great Basin Beverage on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $600
Jaiden Lai, 29, of Carmichael, California was arrested at 674 Cimarron Way for fraudulently selling real estate twice, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Ramon A. Martinez, 30, of Reno was arrested at 150 Bullion Road for burglary and trespassing. Bail: $20,195
Brad L. Paige Jr., 57, of Elko was arrested at 5841 Kale Drive for domestic battery and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140
John M. Tabar Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1044 Tobiano Drive for burglary. Bail: $20,000
