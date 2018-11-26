Try 3 months for $3
Police

Nov. 21

Brett L. Burch, 33, of Holliday, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

------

Mykol A. Hutton, 27, of Elko was arrested at Great Basin Beverage on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $600

------

Jaiden Lai, 29, of Carmichael, California was arrested at 674 Cimarron Way for fraudulently selling real estate twice, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

------

Ramon A. Martinez, 30, of Reno was arrested at 150 Bullion Road for burglary and trespassing. Bail: $20,195

------

Brad L. Paige Jr., 57, of Elko was arrested at 5841 Kale Drive for domestic battery and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $8,140

------

John M. Tabar Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1044 Tobiano Drive for burglary. Bail: $20,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments