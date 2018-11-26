Nov. 24
Trent R. Escalanti, 31, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and 32nd Street for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Ronald W. Haber, 59, of Elko was arrested at Albertson’s for trafficking a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $33,420
Michael R. Hines, 36, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Bogarth O. Lopez, 38, of Beardstown, Illinois was arrested on Interstate 80 for selling a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $15,115
Cody J. Malone, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $1,225
Jimmy D. Murphy Sr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 345 Fourth St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Rudy E. Trujillo, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 915 Chestnut for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
