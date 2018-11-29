Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Nov. 28

Jeremy A. Estep, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for escape by a felony prisoner, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and burglary. Bail: $41,140

Alexander S. Jennings, 46, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,345

Randall A. Lee, 34, of American Fork, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and East Jennings Way for battery and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

Nicholas M. Olson, 29, of Highland, Utah was arrested at Utah County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Juan C. Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Amber M. Smith, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for theft. Bail: $10,000

Charles W. Viox, 31, of Elko was arrested at Auto Zone for battery. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

