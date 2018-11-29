Nov. 28
Jeremy A. Estep, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for escape by a felony prisoner, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and burglary. Bail: $41,140
Alexander S. Jennings, 46, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,345
Randall A. Lee, 34, of American Fork, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and East Jennings Way for battery and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
Nicholas M. Olson, 29, of Highland, Utah was arrested at Utah County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Juan C. Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Amber M. Smith, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for theft. Bail: $10,000
Charles W. Viox, 31, of Elko was arrested at Auto Zone for battery. Bail: $1,140
