Nov. 18
Charity A. Chenault, 41, of Alamosa, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
———
Marc A. Gonzalez, 30, of Carson City was arrested on Interstate 80 for probation violation. Bail: $3,000
———
Ramon A. Martinez, 30, of Reno was arrested at the Idaho Street McDonald’s for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
———
Adam D. Peeples, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.Bail: $780
