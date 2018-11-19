Try 1 month for $3
Nov. 18

Charity A. Chenault, 41, of Alamosa, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

———

Marc A. Gonzalez, 30, of Carson City was arrested on Interstate 80 for probation violation. Bail: $3,000

———

Ramon A. Martinez, 30, of Reno was arrested at the Idaho Street McDonald’s for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

———

Adam D. Peeples, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.Bail: $780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

