Police Log: Oct. 1, 2020

Oct. 1
Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Jordan P. Christensen, 33, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375
--
Pablo Cruz Buenaventura, 42, of San Francisco was arrested in the Pilot parking lot in Carlin for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $370.
--
Enrique A. Franco, 35, of Elko was arrested in the 1700 block of Sagebrush Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,250
--
William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195.
--
Tieres A. Lopez Sr., 26, of Elko was booked on a state prison hold.
--
Osiris E. Parker Jr., 28, of Wells was arrested at 130 U.S. Highway 93 on two counts of fugitive from another state.
--
Timothy D. Stallions, 23, of Jackpot was arrested on State Route 233 for disturbing the peace. Bail: $465
--
Juan C. Velasco-Salas, 18, of Jackpot was arrested at 1201 Keno Drive for fugitive felon from another state.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
