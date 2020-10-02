Police Log: Oct. 1, 2020

Oct. 1

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Elko was arrested at Silver and Main streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Jordan P. Christensen, 33, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375

--

Pablo Cruz Buenaventura, 42, of San Francisco was arrested in the Pilot parking lot in Carlin for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $370.

--

Enrique A. Franco, 35, of Elko was arrested in the 1700 block of Sagebrush Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,250

--

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195.

--

Tieres A. Lopez Sr., 26, of Elko was booked on a state prison hold.

--

Osiris E. Parker Jr., 28, of Wells was arrested at 130 U.S. Highway 93 on two counts of fugitive from another state.