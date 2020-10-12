Police Log: Oct. 10, 2020

Oct. 10

Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without hands-free cellphone; two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Michael L. Doser, 19, of Wells was arrested at Second Street and Starr Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Joseph C. Forrest, 32, of Elko was arrested in the alley between Maple and Elm streets for attempted murder; driver disobeying peace officer; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; driver failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; attempted possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; and on a bench warrant. Bail: $25,000

--

Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--