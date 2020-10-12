Police Log: Oct. 10, 2020

Oct. 10
Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 28, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without hands-free cellphone; two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime; and on a criminal justice detainer.
Michael L. Doser, 19, of Wells was arrested at Second Street and Starr Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Joseph C. Forrest, 32, of Elko was arrested in the alley between Maple and Elm streets for attempted murder; driver disobeying peace officer; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; driver failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; attempted possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; and on a bench warrant. Bail: $25,000
Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Matilde Martinez-Gonzalez, 65, of Twin Falls was arrested at Ace Drive and U.S. 93 for driving without a driver’s license, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,690
Matthew D. Pangborn, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
Wayne D. Smith, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driver failure to obey traffic control device, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Derrick J. Wiebe, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1376 College Ave. for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
