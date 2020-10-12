Police Log: Oct. 11, 2020

Oct. 11

Austin L. Beard, 53, of Burley, Idaho was arrested at 1002 U.S. Highway 93 for driving without a driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

Bambi Bogaards, 56, of Marysville, Washington was arrested in the parking lot of 3600 W. Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Christopher Cappel, 49, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $12,620

Isabel Castro-Ramirez, 45, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence, duty to sop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and attempt to make false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,615

Jessica M. Howe, 33, of Deeth was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant.

Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195