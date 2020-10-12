 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Oct. 11, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Oct. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Oct. 11

Austin L. Beard, 53, of Burley, Idaho was arrested at 1002 U.S. Highway 93 for driving without a driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

--

Bambi Bogaards, 56, of Marysville, Washington was arrested in the parking lot of 3600 W. Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Christopher Cappel, 49, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $12,620

--

Isabel Castro-Ramirez, 45, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence, duty to sop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and attempt to make false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,615

--

Jessica M. Howe, 33, of Deeth was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant.

--

Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Jacob D. Perkins, 29, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Abigail J. Warren, 30, of Fountain Hills, Arizona was arrested at Love’s Truck Stop for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Robert L. Young, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1446 Sixth St. for battery on a protected person and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140

--

This week's felony arrests:

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News