Police Log: Oct. 12, 2020

Oct. 12

Stephen J. Hausknecht, 59, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Zachariah N. Matttews, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ovidio Rodriguez, 55, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on three counts of trespassing.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

