 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Oct. 12, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Oct. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 12

Stephen J. Hausknecht, 59, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--

Zachariah N. Matttews, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Ovidio Rodriguez, 55, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on three counts of trespassing.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News