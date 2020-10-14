 Skip to main content
Police Log: Oct. 13, 2020
Police Log: Oct. 13, 2020

Oct. 13

Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at the Nevada Parole and Probation Office on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,460

Mark R. Grinsell, 67, of Elko was arrested at 103 Springfield Parkway for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,335

Marisa E. Jackson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $995

Jorge Maya, 60, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for battery. Bail: $1,140

Kira L. Negrete, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petty larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,920

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

