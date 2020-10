Oct. 14

Jacob M. Fox, 24, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Steven Vandusen, 55, of Flagstaff, Arizona was arrested at the Walmart parking lot for battery constituting domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

