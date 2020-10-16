Police Log: Oct. 15, 2020

Oct. 15
Shawn T. Bell, 52, of Olivehurst, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and restricted driver’s license violation. Bail: $1,640
Braulio F. Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,075
Osvaldo Moreno-Aguilar, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on River Street for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.Bail: $2,030
Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,365
This week’s felony arrests:
Alexander M. Lemire
Alexander M. Lemire, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640
Jamie A. Lucero
Jamie A. Lucero, 44, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,500
Maureen K. Mowray
Maureen K. Mowray, 54, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Melissa M. Medina
Melissa M. Medina, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,570
Monique R. Valdez
Monique R. Valdez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Tessa R. Patchett
Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Adams Street for violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Wyatt C. Ermisch
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested in the alley between Silver and Commercial streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Zakari S. Watson
Zakari S. Watson, 28, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
Dominique A. Orrantia
Dominique A. Orrantia, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for shooting a gun at an occupied structure or vehicle; discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle; and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $80,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
