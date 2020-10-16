Police Log: Oct. 15, 2020

Oct. 15

Shawn T. Bell, 52, of Olivehurst, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and restricted driver’s license violation. Bail: $1,640

Braulio F. Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,075

Osvaldo Moreno-Aguilar, 23, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

Charlie W. Senk Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on River Street for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.Bail: $2,030

Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,365

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

