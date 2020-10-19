 Skip to main content
Police Log: Oct. 16, 2020
Police Log: Oct. 16, 2020

Police

Oct. 16

Timothy M. Hewitt, 44, of Vernal, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Mariah R. Kemmish, 24, of Las Vegas was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $240

--

Joshua B. Kirk, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for wo counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Steven E. Thomas, 57, of Boise, Idaho was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 and Casino Road for driving under the influence with a prior felony DUI. Bail: $50,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

