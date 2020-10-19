Police Log: Oct. 17, 2020

Oct. 17
Derik R. Calton, 39, of Wells was arrested at 887 Tobar St. for violation of conditions of parole, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Jessica I. Gomez-Martinez, 27, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Joanna Gomez-Martinez, 26, of Northridge, California was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for assault constituting domestic violence. Bail: $3,000
--
Margaret L. Jarrells, 51, of Rocky Mount, Virginia was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Robert E. Jarrells, 49, of Rocky Mount, Virginia was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of DeKalb, Illinois was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Jessica D. Vanhoy, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver Streets for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $2,300
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.