Police Log: Oct. 17, 2020

Oct. 17

Derik R. Calton, 39, of Wells was arrested at 887 Tobar St. for violation of conditions of parole, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Jessica I. Gomez-Martinez, 27, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Joanna Gomez-Martinez, 26, of Northridge, California was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for assault constituting domestic violence. Bail: $3,000

Margaret L. Jarrells, 51, of Rocky Mount, Virginia was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Robert E. Jarrells, 49, of Rocky Mount, Virginia was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Maceo M. Johnston, 23, of DeKalb, Illinois was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for fugitive felon from another state.

Jessica D. Vanhoy, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver Streets for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $2,300

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

