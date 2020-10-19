Police Log: Oct. 18, 2020

Oct. 18
Garret B. Brouwer, 30, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495
Jesse R. Danielson, 28, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Aaron Dominguez-Guerrero, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 2463 Laguna Drive for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle accident with property damage. Bail: $1,290
Nicholas E. Done, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1755 Idaho St. on a parole and probation hold.
Eric A. Enders, 38, of Elko was arrested in Wells on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,720
Ruben Herrera, 51, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
Daisy M. Hutsell, 29, of Elko was arrested at Ford Motor Co. for felony possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,140
Kyle D. Leyva, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 316 Dove Creek for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
