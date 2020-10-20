Police Log: Oct. 19, 2020

Oct. 19

Danielle M. Donohue, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a Drug Court hold.

Nicole M. Duncan, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Justin G. Ebner, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

Ivan A. Fuentes, 39, of Wells was arrested at Wells Avenue and Third Street for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; driving without a driver’s license; no proof of insurance; child restraint violation; and driving under the influence. Bail: $3.070

ShiAnna L. Gardner, 22, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $11,335

Shawn C. Ratliff, 25, of Sparks was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

