Police Log: Oct. 19, 2020
Police

Oct. 19

Danielle M. Donohue, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a Drug Court hold.

--

Nicole M. Duncan, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Justin G. Ebner, 40, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

--

Ivan A. Fuentes, 39, of Wells was arrested at Wells Avenue and Third Street for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; driving without a driver’s license; no proof of insurance; child restraint violation; and driving under the influence. Bail: $3.070

--

ShiAnna L. Gardner, 22, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $11,335

--

Shawn C. Ratliff, 25, of Sparks was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

--

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and on a parole and probation hold.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

